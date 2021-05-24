Home

Rugby

Army teams up with Subrails

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 22, 2021 1:00 pm

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces rugby team is confident they will win back the FMF Ratu Sukuna Bowl title this year.

Army’s campaign was further boosted today with a timely sponsorship from Subrails Furniture Joinery and Upholstery Ltd worth $10, 000.

A memorandum of understanding was signed at the company’s flagship outlet at Nokonoko, Laucala Beach, in Nasinu today.

The team will be once again called Subrails Army.

RFMF Deputy Commander and Chief of the Fijian Navy, Commodore Humphrey Tawake, thanked Subrails for their kind assistance over the last two years.

“For the RFMF, I know again I say we are going to make the numbers, where police are coming in as champions, but on the day, on the morning of the 17th I can guarantee you there will be a new champion on the day.”

Subrails Director Shiva Goundar says the sponsorship will help Army in its bid to win back the trophy.

“Again this year when we were approached again by the RFMF rugby team, we were quite excited to renew our partnership with them and to provide them support for the upcoming Sukuna Bowl.”

The Sukuna Bowl is set for December 17th at ANZ Stadium in Suva and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

