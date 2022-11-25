Army snatch win with Tuberi field goal

A Peni Tuberi field goal proved to be the difference for Army as they defeated Police 15-14 to win the FMF Ratu Sukuna Bowl rugby league title at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Both sides were locked at 14-all with five minutes to play and Army pivot Ilikena Niumataiwalu in the sin bin, Tuberi stepped up, slotting the field goal from 20 meters out.

Police scored two tries with one each on either side of the half to Api Lutumailagi and Filimoni Yawayawa.

Army’s try was scored by veteran and former Fiji Bati rep Ilisavani Jegesa.

Niumataiwalu converted four penalties for Army while Sevanaia Galala slotted two for Police.

Meanwhile, the Commissioners 15s retained the Sukuna Bowl Development rugby title after a 10-all draw with the Commanders 15s.

According to the tournament rules, the defending champions will be declared the winner when there’s a draw.