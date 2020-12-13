Army names experienced side

The Army Rugby side will be banking on its experienced players in todays’ clash against Police in the Ratu Sukuna Bowl.

The defending champion has named strong line-up that includes Skipper Cup winning Suva forwards Mateo Qolisese, Sireli Ledua, Manasa Saulo, Manoa Tamaya, Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, Ratu Meli Derenalagi and Elia Canakaivata.

The backline has the combination of Jone Manu, Levani Kurumudu, John Stewart and Apisalome Vota.

Olympian Apisai Domolailai and Naitasiri’s Esikia Macu have also been included in the reserves.

Former Flying Fijians fly-half and Army Manager, Major Elia Rokowailoa says Police will bring an equally strong team to match the Army defense.

“Specifically with the Sukuna Bowl as you are aware the police have some good players from the provincial side, Farebrother, they have some Naitasiri, Suva and Nadroga players. They are the best provincial side and they have good players.”

Meanwhile, consistency is something Police will be banking on. Deputy Divisional Police Commander West Pita Keni says they have opted for the underdog tag.

“It will be tassel tomorrow, we are going to take the battle to the Army tomorrow and we have an intent and we mean business tomorrow. We respect them and they have the world class they have some names for Suva. They have been playing throughout and they have been consistent. We respect them and go in as underdogs.”

The much-anticipated clash will kick-off at 4.30pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.