Army Green to play Tabadamu in elimination two

The Meli Derenalagi led Army Greenside will be out for revenge when they play Tabadamu in the last elimination two-match today.

Both teams are from the same pool which Tabadamu topped yesterday.

Tabadamu defeated Army Green in pool play 26-5.

However, the two sides meet again in elimination two based on the new competition format, where teams are ranked after the pool stages.

Army Green defeated Yasawa Sharks 28-10 in elimination this morning.

Former champions Tabadamu beat Wadigi Salvo 28-10 as well.

Tabadamu has the likes of Brothers Jone and Beniamino Vota and Leo Naikasau.

Looking at the results from elimination one, Police White 26-12 Nakete UK Babas, Blue Diamond 22-5 Pacific Warrior Nairai, Warden Gold 29-5 Waimanu Gold, Navutulevu 19-17 Marist, Dominion Brothers 12-0 Newborn

Waibasaga, Uluinakau 10-5 Yamacia, Ratu Filise 17-14 Uprising, Army 14-12 Fire, Eastern Saints 12-10 Dritabua Cavaliers, Navatuvula 7-27 Police Blue, Maravu Taveuni 17-5 Waimaro Young Boys, Nabouwalu Selection 7-5

Warden Green, Tabadamu 28-10 Wadigi, Army Green 28-10 Yasawa Sharks.

According to these results, the elimination round two fixtures confirmed so far are:

1. Police White vs Blue Diamond 2.Warden Gold vs Navutulevu 3.Dominon Brothers vs Uluinakau 4.FDS Barbarians vs Ratu Filise 5.Eastern Saints vs Army Red 6.Police Blue vs Maravu Taveuni 7.Raiwasa Taveuni vs Nabouwalu Selection 8.Army Green vs Tabadamu