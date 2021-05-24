Home

Army Development falls in Sukuna Bowl

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 17, 2021 3:31 pm

Police has continued its dominance in the 2021 FMF Sukuna Bowl.

This is after the Police Development side proved too strong for their counterparts from Delainabua in their rugby clash at the ANZ Stadium with a 27-11 win.

Army Development was trailing 6-18 at the break after Police scored two tries and two penalties.

Article continues after advertisement

Police scored nine points in the second spell via three penalties from the boot of fullback Etonia Rokotuisawa.

Army was only able to score their lone try late in the match after two Police players copped red cards for dangerous play.

The main match between TotalEnergies Police and Subrails Army kicks off at 4pm and you can watch the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.

Overseas viewers can pay $15USD through PayPal or a credit card to watch both the football and rugby matches.

