Army confident in defeating defending champions

Army football is 100% confident of taking the FMF Sukuna Bowl Football title back to Queen Elizabeth Barracks.

Army last won in 2018 when they thrashed Police 2-nil at Bidesi Park and is determined to end its two-year drought come Friday.

Manager Ashneel Narain says the players have sacrificed two weeks of intense training in camp.

Article continues after advertisement

The side boasts a few district players such as Christopher Wasasala, Aaron Edward, Kolinio Sivoki, Peniami Drova, Wise Ravouvou, Apisalome Turuva and Epeli Loganiceva.

Narain says he is thankful that the players are able to forego district training for camp.

“We are thankful to the players they have given out their time to come for the training and help the army team towards Sukuna bowl game.”

Army will take on Police on December 17th at Albert Park in Suva at 10am and you can watch this match live and exclusive on FBC Sports.

You can also catch the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM FB Live.

The main rugby event kicks-off at 4pm at the ANZ Stadium with the match to be shown live on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can catch all the action on FBC Pop of the Walesi platform for $15USD.