Rugby
Army and Black Ferns final
March 11, 2022 12:41 pm
It will be a Black Ferns 7s and Army final at Fun Flavour Super 7s Series third leg in Lautoka tonight.
The two teams are from the same pool and had a close tussle yesterday which New Zealand won 5-0.
Army with Olympic bronze medalists Vasiti Solikoviti, Viniana Riwai, Lavena Cavuru, Alowesi Nakoci, Ana Maria Naimasi and Reapi Uluinasau beat Seahawks 36-7 in the semifinal.
Seahawks had the services of Fijiana 7s skipper Rusila Nagasau and Ana Maria Roqica.
Olympic gold medalists New Zealand showed their class in the second semifinal against a determined Lautoka outfit.
New Zealand thumped the Sugar City ladies 54-0.
Black Ferns 7s Head Coach Cory Sweeney says they have to improve today.
The Cup final will be played at 7:50 tonight.
You can watch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.