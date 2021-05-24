Army and Black Ferns final

It will be a Black Ferns 7s and Army final at Fun Flavour Super 7s Series third leg in Lautoka tonight.

The two teams are from the same pool and had a close tussle yesterday which New Zealand won 5-0.

Army with Olympic bronze medalists Vasiti Solikoviti, Viniana Riwai, Lavena Cavuru, Alowesi Nakoci, Ana Maria Naimasi and Reapi Uluinasau beat Seahawks 36-7 in the semifinal.

Seahawks had the services of Fijiana 7s skipper Rusila Nagasau and Ana Maria Roqica.

Olympic gold medalists New Zealand showed their class in the second semifinal against a determined Lautoka outfit.

New Zealand thumped the Sugar City ladies 54-0.

Black Ferns 7s Head Coach Cory Sweeney says they have to improve today.

The Cup final will be played at 7:50 tonight.

You can watch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.