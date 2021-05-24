Home

Army and Black Ferns final

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 11, 2022 12:41 pm

It will be a Black Ferns 7s and Army final at Fun Flavour Super 7s Series third leg in Lautoka tonight.

The two teams are from the same pool and had a close tussle yesterday which New Zealand won 5-0.

Army with Olympic bronze medalists Vasiti Solikoviti, Viniana Riwai, Lavena Cavuru, Alowesi Nakoci, Ana Maria Naimasi and Reapi Uluinasau beat Seahawks 36-7 in the semifinal.

Article continues after advertisement

Seahawks had the services of Fijiana 7s skipper Rusila Nagasau and Ana Maria Roqica.

Olympic gold medalists New Zealand showed their class in the second semifinal against a determined Lautoka outfit.

New Zealand thumped the Sugar City ladies 54-0.

Black Ferns 7s Head Coach Cory Sweeney says they have to improve today.

The Cup final will be played at 7:50 tonight.

You can watch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

