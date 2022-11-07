Argentina upsets England at Twickenham

[Photo: Rugby365]

Fiji-born Joe Cokanasiga scored one of England’s two tries this morning but they couldn’t hang on, going down to Argentina in front of an 80,000-strong Twickenham crowd.

The home side was leading 16-12 at half-time, but Argentina’s Emiliano Boffelli and Santiago Carreras crossed in quick succession to turn the game on its head.

Replacement Jack van Poortvliet scored to repair some of the damage for England but Boffelli’s boot proved decisive in the closing stages.

Bofelli nailed six penalties and two conversions in the match.

It’s only Argentina’s second away victory over England following on from success in 2006 and the latest landmark win in a season of success for the Pumas, following on from a first-ever win away to New Zealand earlier in the year.

The two teams will meet again in their opening Rugby World Cup pool match next September.