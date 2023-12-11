Argentina spoils Australia's fairytale Cape Town run in Final

Rugby.com.au

Australia have been unable to complete the Cape Town double as the men went down 45-12 to Argentina in the final.

The Women had Australian fans dreaming of a perfect end to 2023 after their gutsy win over France.

However, it was all Argentina in the first half as they dominated the Aussies to close out the win.

Despite the heavy defeat, the Aussies will take plenty of momentum into 2024 and January’s Perth Sevens after two impressive wins over South Africa and Fiji in the finals.

Maurice Longbottom was at his electric best as they smothered the Commonwealth and World Cup champions in the quarter ansemi-finalsls. He was joined by the likes of Josh and James Turner along with Nathan Lawson, sending a message to the competitive circuit.

Unfortunately for John Manenti’s side, the dream run ended in the Final as Argentina dominated the restart game in their fifth straight final.

It started poorly with captain Nick Malouf yellow-carded inside the first 90 seconds for a high shot. This led to a wild passage of play where Josh Turner snatched an intercept, only for Marcus Moneta to run him down and German Schulz to take his own intercept, running 80 metres for the opener.

Argentina then regathered the restart and Santiago Mare sliced straight through for two tries in 90 seconds. Another restart re-gather allowed Moneta to score his own five-pointer.

Matías Osadczuk’s late try in the half made it 28-0 at the break, all but securing the game.

Nathan Lawson got Australia on the board, with replacement Dietrich Roache making a crucial impact.

Roache then scored a full-length try after desperate defence kept the Aussies in the game.

However, Osadczuk’s second try with three minutes to go shut down their faint chances of a dream comeback.

Tomas Elizalde’s soccer and score sealed the win as Los Pumas went one better than Dubai.

The second-place finish will see Australia rise to sixth on the World Series ladder, four points behind second-place South Africa as they head to Perth with momentum.

They will be hopeful of getting Henry Hutchison and Henry Patterson back from injury.

This coupled with the potential debut of Wallabies legend Michael Hooper leaves the program heading into 2024 with a spring in their step.