Argentina register biggest win over Australia

Argentina put on a incredible performance to register a 48-17 win over the woeful Wallabies today.

The Wallabies were slow out of the blocks and fell behind 14-0 after six minutes.

Michael Cheika’s men rubbed salt into the wound by scoring two quick tries to open up a 26-10 lead at the break.

A penalty to Emiliano Boffelli and prop Thomas Gallo’s second try saw Los Pumas pull ahead.

Australia hit back after 66 minutes with a try to Len Ikitau , but two late tries saw the home side pull away and punish the Wallabies for their mistakes to grab a bonus point.

The Wallabies were tactically outplayed, with their back three exposed by Argentina’s shrewd kicking game where they put boot to ball on 28 occasions.

Tomas Albornoz scored an incredible try to seal a record win for the Pumas.

The undermanned Wallabies must lick their wounds and return home to prepare for a date with the world champion, the Springboks in Adelaide next week.