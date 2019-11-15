Argentina aims for Tri Nations silverware

The Pumas are bidding to turn the Tri Nations upside down with another win over the All Blacks this Saturday.

The pre-tournament outsiders have emerged as potential champions after backing up their historic first-ever win over the All Blacks with a draw against the Wallabies last Saturday.

The coveted Tri Nations trophy could well be taken to Argentina is the Pumas will need bag a bonus point for a loss by fewer than seven.

The Pumas remain upbeat about their chances of collecting the most significant piece of silverware in Argentine rugby history.

The All Blacks even they come away with the win this Saturday will have to await the result of the Pumas’ last-round showdown with the Wallabies to learn their fate.