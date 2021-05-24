Home

Rugby

Ardie Savea to make captaincy debut in Bledisloe III

NZ Herald
August 28, 2021 2:02 pm
Ardie Savea will captain the All Blacks while Brodie Retallick and first-five Beauden Barrett will share vice captaincy duties [Source: All Blacks]

Ardie Savea will captain the All Blacks for the first time when the side takes on Australia in the third Bledisloe Cup test next weekend.

Savea, who will play his 53rd test for his country, takes the place of Sam Whitelock as stand-in captain after he was one of three senior players who stayed behind in New Zealand this week to witness the birth of a new child.

Also not making the trip to Perth was influential halfback Aaron Smith, who captained the side earlier in 2021, leaving Savea as the preferred option as far as the selectors were concerned.

Article continues after advertisement

Veteran lock Brodie Retallick and first-five Beauden Barrett will share vice captaincy duties.

The All Blacks already secured a series victory with their wins in the opening two games of the series, both of which were held in New Zealand.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Queensland would host the remainder of the Rugby Championship.

The competition commenced this month with the Bledisloe Cup, but its remaining games will also feature Argentina and South Africa.

