Ardern laughs at All Blacks question

[Photo: 1news.com]

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Sports Minister Grant Robertson chuckled when asked a curly All Blacks question by a journalist at yesterday’s post-Cabinet address.

It comes after another humbling defeat for the team against South Africa.

Arden was asked, with all the talk of the golden era of New Zealand sports, what is the matter with the All Blacks?

The Prime Minister laughed as she deftly handed the question off to her Sports Minister.

Sports Minister, Robertson, was diplomatic in his answer, saying it wasn’t his or the PM’s place to comment.

According to One News, Robertson was also asked if he could ensure sacked All Blacks coaches weren’t paid out in “public money”.

The Minister said the All Blacks funding model means that very little government money goes to the All Blacks per say.