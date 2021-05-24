Home

AquaSafe on board the Drua

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 28, 2022 4:09 pm

Pleass Global Limited through AquaSafe Fiji has come on board the Drua as the official water provider for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s home games in the country.

The partnership will support the Drua until the 2024 season.

Fijian Drua Chief Executive, Brian Thorburn says the hydration of athletes and staff is important for the club.

Fijian Drua Chief Executive, Brian Thorburn

Brian says they look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.

“Having a reliable partner to be able to provide hydration wherever we need it when we need it. It’s a really important part of our logistics so we’re delighted that AquaSafe has signed on”.

Managing Director Warwick Pleass says the Fijian Drua sponsorship is a dream come true for the Pleass Global family, as they are very thrilled to be part of the Fijian Drua vuvale.

Pleass says they will enjoy the Fijian Drua journey and wish the team continued success in all that they achieve.

