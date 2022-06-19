Aprasidze sends Montpellier to Top 14 final

Montpellier has booked a spot in next weekend’s Top 14 final after a 19-10 win over Bordeaux-Begles today.

Two late long-range penalties from Georgia’s Gela Aprasidze sealed the win for the side.

Scrum-half Aprasdize’s contribution came in the final 11 minutes and his club will meet Castres, who beat champions Toulouse 24 hours earlier, next Friday at the Stade de France.

The game started at a gallop as the sides were level 10-10 by the 30 degrees celsius-enforced water break after 20 minutes.