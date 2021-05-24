Home

ANZ sponsors women’s rugby competition

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 8, 2022 5:03 pm

For the first time in Fiji Rugby Union history, the women’s competition will run on its own and will also have its own sponsor.

In a milestone achievement and great day for women’s rugby, ANZ was today revealed as the major sponsor for the Marama Championship which starts next Friday.

ANZ will be naming rights sponsor of the new women’s competition, the ANZ Marama Championship.

FRU Chief Executive, John O’Connor says they’re excited that ANZ has come on board to be the new sponsor of the Marama Championship for the next three years.

He says this is the turning point for women’s rugby in Fiji as there is now a clear pathway for every girl playing rugby from Kaji, to the Raluve competition, the Ranadi competition, the Marama competition, the Fijiana 7s, the Fijiana Drua and then ultimately to the Fijiana 15.

While unveiling the Championship logo today, O’Connor says the symbol represents the flower in full bloom and the players reaching the top.

ANZ Fiji Country Head Rabih Yazbek says they’re is pleased to be extending their support for rugby at all levels and creating a platform for women to compete in a world-class competition.

He adds ANZ’s own logo is a lotus flower with each of the three petals signifying Australia, New Zealand and the Asia Pacific.

The ANZ Marama Championship which starts next Friday has eight teams that will see eight teams compete for over 17 rounds.

The winner will walk away with $15,000 and $10,000 for runner up.

