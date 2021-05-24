Home

Rugby

ANZ backs Fijian Drua

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 15, 2022 1:09 pm
Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn (Left), ANZ Head of Fiji Country Head, Rabih Yazbek.

ANZ Fiji is the latest inclusion in the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Vuvale sponsors for its maiden Super Rugby Pacific voyage.

As part of this sponsorship, the Banks logo will appear on the sleeves of the Fijian Drua jersey when they out for the first time in the Super Rugby competition on Friday.

Together with that, the logo will also appear on the grass of their home matches.

ANZ Head of Fiji Country Head, Rabih Yazbek says this is the first for them.

“Drua is a new team in the Super Rugby competition that had minor sponsors in the past and were part of the Australian domestic competition but that wasn’t inclusion of ANZ. This is the first big step of us.”

Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says they couldn’t be happier to partner with one of the leading financial institutions in the region

“For us our team getting our team the support of a wide range of partners and having a banking partner even more so. ANZ Bank has a market spread across Australia, New Zealand and Fiji territory as well as many others and its relevance to the Super Rugby competition.”

Yazbek says they will continue to support the team and provide the players with the services needed to help them progress and reach their goals.

 

