Anything can happen in Skipper Cup says Sorovaki

The battle for the top six spots in the Skipper Cup competition is heating up with another eight more rounds to go.

Teams like Lautoka, Nadi and Nadroga which didn’t start well are now finding their rhythm and it’s reflected on the competition standings.

Nadroga is tied with Namosi with 21 points but the Stallions are at the top because of their five bonus points.

Article continues after advertisement

Yasawa is the only team in the Skipper Cup yet to register a win, however, Fiji Rugby Union Operations Manager Sale Sorovaki says the next few rounds will be interesting.

“We are not halfway through the competition yet you know anything can happen in the next 10 weeks and we are just looking forward to the completion of this competition in November.”

Looking at the round seven games this week, Tailevu will host Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori while Lautoka plays Nadroga at Churchill Park on Saturday at 3pm.

In other games, Yasawa will take on Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park and Suva will meet Namosi at the ANZ Stadium.