Anscombe boots Wales to first ever win in South Africa

There will now be a series decider in Cape Town next Saturday, after Wales edged South Africa 13-12 today.

Wales certainly appeared to be dead and buried as they trailed 12-3, but they battled back heroically and crossed with their only real try-scoring opportunity.

South Africa, with 14 changes, had appeared to be coasting to victory with four Handre Pollard penalties.

Gareth Anscombe, on for the injured Wales captain Dan Biggar, kicked the conversion to complete the turnaround.

It was a disjointed attacking performance from Wayne Pivac’s side, but they will not care.

The defensive efforts of Dan Lydiate and, most notably, man-of-the-match Tommy Reffell had allowed the tourists to stay in touch with the Springboks before the late drama carried them to Test victory in South Africa at the 12th attempt.