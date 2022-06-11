Another win in the bag for Bua

Bua came from behind to beat a strong Cakaudrove outfit 22-17 in their Vodafone Vanua Cup clash at Ratu Ganilau Park in Savusavu this afternoon.

Cakaudrove crossed the try-line first with a try from wing Lino Kulanikoro, seven minutes into the game.

It was successfully converted by fly-half Beni Radike and Cakaudroce led Bua 7-0.

Two penalty goals by Bua in the 15th and 35th minutes saw the side stack six points but were still trailing Cakaudrove.

Another penalty against Bua saw Cakaudrove increase its lead to 10 at the breather.

Bua Coach Epeli Kalou says Cakaudrove controlled the first half and gave them no chance with the ball.

At halftime, his message to the side was to play according to their game plan.

The side came back firing in the second half but Cakaudrove’s scrum half Beato Raciri broke through their defense in the 58th minute of the game to score a try.

The successful conversion by winger Beniamino Kalounidau further increased Cakaudrove’s lead to 14-6.

This did not deter the Bua side who fought tooth and nail attacking and holding their defense.

A penalty against Cakaudrove in the 61st minute saw Bua kick at goal and increase their points to nine.

Lock Simione Nakuna crossed the try-line in the 72nd minute and the successful conversion from substitute Sesoni Rokotuirotuma saw Bua trailing 16-17.

Two successive penalties to Rokotuirotuma helped Cakaudrove to a 22-17 win.

Bua has been unbeaten this season and they lead the points table with 20 points after the win today.

The side takes on Nanukuloa in Ra next weekend.