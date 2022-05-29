Another win for Fiji 7s team in London

[Source: Rugby Xplorer]

The Fiji men’s 7s squad is on track after a 29-19 win over Spain today.

Elia Canakaivata opened the scoring in the opening minutes with Waisea Nacuqu adding another try in the 6th minute.

Spain’ s Joseph Serres scored just before the break to close the gap before half time.

Scoring machine Vuiviwa Naduvalo added another, with Filipo Bukayaro and Manueli Maisamoa bagging two more to give them a 29-19 lead.

Tries from Spain in the secondhalf came from Juan Ramos and Tobias Sainz-Trapaga.