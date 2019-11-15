Another two Flying Fijians test positive

Two more players in the Flying Fijians squad have tested positive for COVID-19 as reported by French media this morning.

French newspaper Midi Olympique reports that one of the players is captain Semi Radradra.

The news comes just two days before the national side faces France on Monday in its first Autumn Nations Cup match.

According to the news report, the infected players are being placed in isolation and further tests will be done today with results expected tomorrow.

Last week three players tested positive for Covid-19 but it was negative after the second and third round of tests.

The Flying Fijians will face France at 3:15am on Monday.