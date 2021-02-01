Another three years sponsorship for Skipper Cup

The Fiji Rugby Union has managed to secure another partnership agreement with local company CJ Patel Limited.

This means Fiji’s premier rugby competition will again be known as the Skipper Cup for the next few years.

Details of the partnership will be revealed this afternoon when FRU launches the new Skipper Cup season.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says they are excited with the new partnership.

“After negotiations has agreed to be our partners for the domestic competition for the next three years we just want to firstly acknowledge and thank CJ Patel for coming on board especially during these challenging times”.

Meanwhile, the Skipper Cup starts on Saturday with Nadi hosting Rewa at Prince Charles Park, Northland faces Naitasiri at Gatward Park in Korovou and Tailevu meets Namosi at Nakelo District School ground.

The Farebrother Sullivan Trophy will be on the line in the Nadi and Rewa match.