Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Another three years sponsorship for Skipper Cup

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 8, 2021 1:09 pm

The Fiji Rugby Union has managed to secure another partnership agreement with local company CJ Patel Limited.

This means Fiji’s premier rugby competition will again be known as the Skipper Cup for the next few years.

Details of the partnership will be revealed this afternoon when FRU launches the new Skipper Cup season.

Article continues after advertisement

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says they are excited with the new partnership.

“After negotiations has agreed to be our partners for the domestic competition for the next three years we just want to firstly acknowledge and thank CJ Patel for coming on board especially during these challenging times”.

Meanwhile, the Skipper Cup starts on Saturday with Nadi hosting Rewa at Prince Charles Park, Northland faces Naitasiri at Gatward Park in Korovou and Tailevu meets Namosi at Nakelo District School ground.

The Farebrother Sullivan Trophy will be on the line in the Nadi and Rewa match.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.