Another Rush makes All Blacks 7s squad

Three players with links to Fiji have made the 2021 All Blacks 7s squad.

Vilimoni Koroi, Akuila Rokolisoa and Amanaki Nicole have made the 20 member squad which includes Kurt Baker,Dylan Collier, Scott Curry, Sam Dickson, Regan Ware, Joe Webber and Tim Mikkelson.

However, one of the two new players Brady Rush is hoping to carry on the family legacy.

He’s the son of All Blacks Sevens legend Eric Rush says he’s aware of the added pressure that comes with having a father who is a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

Speaking to TVNZ, All Blacks Sevens coach Clark Laidlaw says Rush has a “competitive edge”.

The Northland winger joins North Harbour’s Moses Leo as the newest additions to the squad.

All Blacks Sevens Squad:

Kurt Baker

Dylan Collier

Scott Curry

Sam Dickson

Trael Joass

Andrew Knewstubb

Vilimoni Koroi

Moses Leo

Ngarohi McGarvey-Black

Tim Mikkelson

Sione Molia

Tone Ng Shiu

Amanaki Nicole

Akuila Rokolisoa

Brady Rush

Ollie Sapsford

Kitiona Vai

William Warbrick

Regan Ware

Joe Webber

[Source:TVNZ]