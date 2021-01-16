Rugby
Another Rush makes All Blacks 7s squad
January 23, 2021 1:55 pm
Brady Rush, son of Eric Rush, has signed an All Blacks Sevens contract.[PIC:STUFF.CO.NZ]
Three players with links to Fiji have made the 2021 All Blacks 7s squad.
Vilimoni Koroi, Akuila Rokolisoa and Amanaki Nicole have made the 20 member squad which includes Kurt Baker,Dylan Collier, Scott Curry, Sam Dickson, Regan Ware, Joe Webber and Tim Mikkelson.
However, one of the two new players Brady Rush is hoping to carry on the family legacy.
He’s the son of All Blacks Sevens legend Eric Rush says he’s aware of the added pressure that comes with having a father who is a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist.
Speaking to TVNZ, All Blacks Sevens coach Clark Laidlaw says Rush has a “competitive edge”.
The Northland winger joins North Harbour’s Moses Leo as the newest additions to the squad.
All Blacks Sevens Squad:
Kurt Baker
Dylan Collier
Scott Curry
Sam Dickson
Trael Joass
Andrew Knewstubb
Vilimoni Koroi
Moses Leo
Ngarohi McGarvey-Black
Tim Mikkelson
Sione Molia
Tone Ng Shiu
Amanaki Nicole
Akuila Rokolisoa
Brady Rush
Ollie Sapsford
Kitiona Vai
William Warbrick
Regan Ware
Joe Webber
[Source:TVNZ]