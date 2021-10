Another Olympic gold medallist joins Drua

Another Olympic gold-medallist joins the Fijian Drua for Super Rugby Pacific in February.

Kalione Nasoko joins Ratu Meli Derenalagi and Napolioni Bolaca in the squad.

Also announced is Flying Fijians prop, Jone Koroduadua, Namosi halfback Ratu Peni Matawalu, Naitasiri rep Chris Minimbi, New Zealand based Raikabula Momoedonu and Namosi centre Kalaveti Ravouvou.

Article continues after advertisement

More details soon.