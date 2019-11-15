Another man of the match award for Koroisau

Fiji Bati and Panthers hooker Api Koroisau has taken the Bundaberg Man of the Match awards for the third and final week.

Koroisau and Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes were voted as the Man of the match.

The Panthers star was immense when running from dummy-half, always threatening around the ruck, and also produced 47 tackles.

Article continues after advertisement

He chalked up 82 meters from eight runs and registered a line-break assist.

Bundaberg have given the Man of the Match $1000 to pass on to a senior grassroots club.

Koroisau will feature for the Panthers clash against Storm in the NRL grand final at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Sunday at 8:30pm.

You can watch the final LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.