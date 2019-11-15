Another Fijian youngster set to make debut for All Blacks

Former Fiji under 20 prop Alex Hodgman is set to make his debut for the All Blacks in the second Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies.

Hodgman has been named in the team day squad and will come off the bench along with Hoskins Sotutu.

Winger Sevu Reece will miss out on the second test as he has been released to play for Tasman in the Mitre 10 Cup.

Round two of the Bledisloe Cup will be played at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday at 3pm.

Squad:

1. Joe Moody (47)

2. Dane Coles (70)

3. Ofa Tuungafasi (36)

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (31)

5. Tupou Vaa’i (1)

6. Shannon Frizell (10)

7. Sam Cane (69) – captain

8. Ardie Savea (45)

9. Aaron Smith (93)

10. Richie Mo’unga (18)

11. Caleb Clarke (1)

12. Jack Goodhue (14)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (44)

14. Jordie Barrett (18)

15. Beauden Barrett (84)

16. Codie Taylor (51)

17. Alex Hodgman – debut

18. Nepo Laulala (27)

19. Scott Barrett (36)

20. Hoskins Sotutu (1)

21. TJ Perenara (65)

22. Rieko Ioane (30)

23. Damian McKenzie (24)