Another big test for Fijiana forwards

[Photo Credit: World Rugby]

Sunday’s match will be another big test for the Rooster Fijiana 15s forwards.

Like England, South Africa is another forwards-oriented team and they will be using their big power players for signature moves.

Line-out coach Inoke Male says they’ve done their review and they know what to expect.

“They got huge girls who are physical at the front especially the number 12 who is running those straight lines so that’s what we saw in our review and we’ve also watched their games.”

Male says programs have been set for the players to help counter the Spith Africa forwards.

He adds this is a must-win match for them and they need to execute everything right.

Sunday’s match kicks-off at 4.45pm.