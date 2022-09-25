Another Bati star may miss World Cup

[Photo: Rabbitohs.com]

There’s another major blow for the Fiji Bati ahead of the Rugby League World Cup with one of its NRL players expected to miss out.

Bati center Taane Milne who was named as part of the RLWC squad last month is facing a six-match ban with an early guilty plea or a seven-match ban if he unsuccessfully contests the charge at the judiciary for his high tackle on Spencer Leniu in the preliminary final against the Panthers.

The 27-year old Rabbitohs winger was sent off in the 64th minute.

Milne will join Cowboys forward Jason Taumalolo on the sidelines to start the opening World Cup matches after he was charged with a dangerous contact offence in his side’s defeat to Parramatta.

Apart from Milne, other Bati stars ruled out for the World Cup are Marcelo Montoya and Mikaele Ravalawa.

Fiji is in group B with Australia, Italy and Scotland at the RLWC and the tournament kicks off on October 15th.