Andy Farrell's squad keep momentum going to claim superb win

Nick Timoney was a standout as Ireland beat the Maori All Blacks. [Source: Skysports.com]

An Ireland midweek team showing 15 changes to the side which beat New Zealand on Saturday claimed a 30-24 victory over the Maori All Blacks tonight, keeping momentum going for Andy Farrell and co.

Jordan Larmour (two), Nick Timoney and Gavin Coombes scored tries for Ireland on a memorable day for an inexperienced side captained by Keith Earls, as they avenged a 32-17 defeat to the same opposition a fortnight ago.

Attentions now turn to Ireland’s series-deciding third Test against New Zealand, also in Wellington on Saturday.

Ireland, having made history with a first win vs New Zealand on Kiwi soil, now seek an unprecedented series victory.