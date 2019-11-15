An NFL-style combine set to re-start Australia's new domestic competition

Leading players in Australia are looking to give rugby in the country an injection of fresh air by proposing a radical new concept inspired by the NFL.

It’s been almost two months since professional rugby was last played in Australia when Super Rugby was suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A revised domestic competition is scheduled to get back underway on July 4.

Senior players within Australia want to introduce a new concept a week before the new competition’s start date in a move that could give rugby a surge of interest in a country where engagement in the sport has been badly waning in recent times.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, a one-day ‘combine-’style event has been proposed to Rugby Australia (RA), and would be televised a week before the competition’s kick-off.