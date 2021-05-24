Amazing feat for Fijiana Drua: Thorburn

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua CEO Brian Thorburn has praised the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua team for beating defending champions Waratahs and lifting the Super W title yesterday.

Time for celebration!!!

Super W is coming home. #duavataveilomanirakavi pic.twitter.com/jiTzFlqnaW — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) April 23, 2022

The side in a close and pulsating match edged the Tahs 32-26 at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

Thorburn says it’s definitely a fairytale win for the Fijiana side who have had an amazing journey over the past few months.

“They actually joined this competition with two weeks’ notice. We did not sign up to be a participant two weeks before the first game and what they have achieved on and off the field has been marvelous.”



Fijian Drua CEO Brian Thorburn at Port Denarau witth five Drua players during the shop opening

Thorburn says the team played their hearts out and never backed out from the challenge.

The Drua CEO who is in the country was watching the Super W final yesterday at Port Denarau with fans and five players from the Drua men’s team.

