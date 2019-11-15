Alternative Super Rugby competition still on the table

With Covid-19 still causing havoc in South Africa and Argentina and Australia, another competition like Super Rugby Aotearoa could be on the cards for 2021.

New Zealand Rugby has already stated Super Rugby Aotearoa as it is currently won’t be an option next year as it isn’t “sustainable” in the long run.

However, discussions around a revamped competition have also stalled with Rugby Australia wanting more spots in New Zealand’s proposed new-look format.

It leaves plenty to ponder for the 2021 competition but if it looks anything like this year’s derby-heavy tournament, Crusaders and All Blacks first-five Richie Mo’unga has one suggestion.

Mo’unga joked the thing he’s enjoyed most about this year’s competition – which the Crusaders can wrap up with a game to spare if they beat the Highlanders this week – is the massages after each bruising encounter.

Teammate and halfback Bryn Hall took a more serious tone with his answer, saying he hopes to see some new faces in the competition as long as it remains competitive.

Kanaloa Hawaii Rugby – the MLR team in the US-owned by former All Blacks such as Jerome Kaino and Joe Rokocoko, has expressed interest in setting up a sister team in South Auckland to compete in a new-look Super Rugby competition as a Pacific franchise recently.

World Rugby has also jumped on the idea of a Pacific team with chairman Bill Beaumont stating last month they’d probably help get a franchise off the ground financially much like they did the Jaguares in Argentina back in 2016.