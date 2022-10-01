All-western derby in Raluve final

Action from the Natabua High School and St Bedes College

It will be an all-Western derby in the final of the Weet-bix Raluve Trophy next week.

This as Natabua High School defeated St Bedes 12-7 in the first semi-final while Jasper beat St John’s Cawaci 19-10.

These two teams will go down in history as the first finalists for the inaugural Raluve trophy.

Article continues after advertisement

Natabua coach Inoke Vucago says he is proud of the way his players handled the game today.

“This whole week they were doing cadet training, we just finished our pass-out parade yesterday and today they are running out there, three to five hours yesterday in the sun and today we managed to win, and it’s a bonus they’ve worked hard for it.”

Jasper Williams High School manager Timaima Nalivanakalou says the message was simple and the team stuck to it.

“”We told them to go and enjoy the game and play to the best of your abilities.”

The final will be played at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.