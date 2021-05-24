All Viti Levu affair in Wairiki Cup semis

It will be an all Viti Levu affair in the main cup semi-finals of the 14th Fiji Bitter Wairiki Parish 7s.

The gallant Police Blues team will take on CKS Tabadamu in the first semi-final.

The side earlier beat Ratu Filise 12-7 in the quarter-finals.

Article continues after advertisement

CKS Tabadamu beat Nawaka 10-7 to claim their semi-final spot.

Wardens will take on the strong Army Green side from Delainabua.

The side earlier beat Maravu Blues 12- 5 to progress to the semi-final.

Army Green came out winners in their quarterfinal match against favourites Raiwasa Taveuni to claim their semi-final spot.