All Suva teams in Skipper Cup semifinals

Suva is the only rugby union with all teams through to the Skipper Cup semifinals this weekend.

The Ram Sami Suva men’s, Premier Suva under -19 and Wallsons Suva women’s have managed to make the top four after the Fiji Rugby Union confirmed all semifinalists today.

Suva women’s finished fourth after 14 rounds and will play table leaders Naitasiri on Saturday while Lautoka takes on defending champions Tailevu.

Article continues after advertisement

In the under-19 semifinals, Suva edged Tailevu on point’s difference to make the top four and will meet Nadroga in one semifinal.

Namosi faces Nadi in the second under -19 semifinal.

Defending Skipper Cup champions Suva men’s will host Namosi on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium and Naitasiri play Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Both men’s semifinals will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports and FBC TV.