All Skipper Cup finals live on TV

The three Skipper Cup finals this weekend will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel for the first time.

Last year only the women’s and men’s finals were aired live but that will not be the case this time around.

The under-19 final between Nadroga and Namosi also be shown live.

The Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed the game times with the women’s final between Naitasiri and Lautoka starting at 2pm.

At 4pm Namosi and Nadroga will battle for the under-19 title.

The main final between defending Skipper Cup champions Suva and Nadroga will kick off at 6pm at the ANZ Stadium.