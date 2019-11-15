All rugby in England suspended

The Rugby Football Union have taken the step to suspend all rugby in England in a bid to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

They follow the lead of the Irish Rugby Football Union who has already moved to suspend all rugby activity.

In a statement, Rugby Football Union (RFU) says they will suspend all rugby activity in England, at both professional and community level, including club training, league and cup matches plus rugby education courses from 17 March until 14 April subject to continued review.

Article continues after advertisement

The decision has been taken following government advice in the interests of players, coaches, referees, volunteers, supporters and the wider rugby union community.