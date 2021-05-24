All rugby events stood down

All rugby events sanctioned by the Fiji Rugby Union have been stood down until COVID-19 Return to Play Protocols is reviewed.

The first tournament to be postponed is the first leg of the Fun Flavour Super Sevens Series which was scheduled to begin tomorrow.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive, John O’Connor says the decision was made in accordance with the protocols already in place.

O’Connor says the welfare and safety of spectators, players and officials is important given the surge in new COVID 19 cases.

He adds they’ll wait for the new guidelines from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Sports before new tournament dates can be confirmed.

O’Connor adds they will release the participation grant to all the teams that are part of the Super Series to assist them in the meantime.