All Nanukuloa and Northland teams in Vanua semifinals

All the Northland and Nanukuloa teams will feature in the semifinals of the Vodafone Vanua Championship next week.

Both teams have their men, women and Under 19 teams confirmed for the semis after their respective quarterfinal wins last week.

In a circular sent to the Vanua semifinalists, the Fiji Rugby Union confirmed Ratu Cakobau Park and Prince Charles Park in Nadi as the venues.

Northland women will play Macuata, their U-19 takes on Ovalau while the men meets Ba in the semifinals at Ratu Cakobau Park next Friday.

On Saturday next week, Nanukuloa women has been confirmed to face Serua while its U19 battles Ba and the senior side play Rewa at Prince Charles Park.

Meanwhile, in round 12 of the Skipper next week, Yasawa will host Tailevu at Prince Charles Park in Nadi, Lautoka meets Namosi at Churchill Park, Nadroga host Nadi at Lawaqa Park and Naitasiri faces Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.