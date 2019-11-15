All Blacks with one hand on Tri Nations trophy

The All Blacks have one hand on the trophy and only a miracle next weekend will deny them the Tri-Nations after they smashed Los Pumas 38-0 in Newcastle.

On match eve All Blacks captain Sam Cane said that there had been a “grumpiness” within their camp over the past fortnight after falling to consecutive Test losses for the first time in nine years and that they would do everything in their power to make sure they enjoyed their summer ahead without the embarrassment of a hat-trick of defeats hanging over their heads.

And that is, indeed, how the All Blacks played as they dominated the Pumas – undefeated in their opening two Tests – in every aspect of the game to relieve the pressure on under-siege coach Ian Foster.

The All Blacks took a 10-0 lead into half-time on the back of a Dane Coles try and Richie Mo’unga penalty, but it could have been double that score as Foster’s men bombed chance after chance.

The bonus point win saw the All Blacks move to 11 points on the Tri Nations standings – five ahead of the Pumas and Wallabies.

But given their outstanding points differential, the Wallabies, or Pumas, will need to rack up a cricket score to mow the All Blacks down.