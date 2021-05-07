All Blacks winger going for Olympics gold

The New Zealand 7s side is starting to attract some big names for the Tokyo, Olympic Games this year.

All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke will be going for gold in Tokyo after committing to New Zealand’s Olympic sevens squad.

Clarke will be joined by hot-stepping Chiefs star Etene Nanai-Seturo.

Article continues after advertisement

The Highlanders’ Vilimoni Koroi will join Clarke and Nanai-Seturo as Super Rugby players in the team, who will be unveiled at the sevens’ Mount Maunganui base on Monday, although Koroi has been with the sevens programme since the start of the season.

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland this week revealed his winger, Salesi Rayasi, was sticking with 15s for Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.

Stuff reports that any Super Rugby players considered have been with the sevens programme before, but Clarke’s return is the most compelling and he’s the only All Black in the squad.