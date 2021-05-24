Home

All Blacks win nail-biter against Springboks

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
September 25, 2021 9:00 pm
[Source: All Blacks/twitter]

The All Blacks had to come from behind to beat South Africa 19-17 in a thriller in Townsville.

A penalty kick by Jordie Barrett in the 78th minute earned New Zealand the Rugby Championship title.

But, had it not been for a crucial ruck turnover by All Blacks replacement back Quinn Tupaea, the world champion Springboks could have created one of the great boilovers at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in the 100th meeting between the two great foes.

Article continues after advertisement

Will Jordan nailed a five-pointer three minutes into the action, completing a clean break from Codie Taylor, but mistakes continued under pressure as left wing George Bridge gifting Sbu Nkosi a try.

Right wing Nkosi was yellow carded for cynically slapping down a pass as the All Blacks attacked late in the first half, enabling Jordie Barrett to kick a penalty to give his side the lead, but that was their only reward against a depleted defensive line as Barrett sealed the deal.

[Source: stuff.co.nz]

