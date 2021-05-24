All Blacks win nail-biter against Springboks

The All Blacks had to come from behind to beat South Africa 19-17 in a thriller in Townsville.

A penalty kick by Jordie Barrett in the 78th minute earned New Zealand the Rugby Championship title.

But, had it not been for a crucial ruck turnover by All Blacks replacement back Quinn Tupaea, the world champion Springboks could have created one of the great boilovers at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in the 100th meeting between the two great foes.

Will Jordan nailed a five-pointer three minutes into the action, completing a clean break from Codie Taylor, but mistakes continued under pressure as left wing George Bridge gifting Sbu Nkosi a try.

What a test match this has been so far!#NZLvRSA100 pic.twitter.com/eWWd0iQodQ — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 25, 2021

Right wing Nkosi was yellow carded for cynically slapping down a pass as the All Blacks attacked late in the first half, enabling Jordie Barrett to kick a penalty to give his side the lead, but that was their only reward against a depleted defensive line as Barrett sealed the deal.

[Source: stuff.co.nz]