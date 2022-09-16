All Blacks win Bledisloe Cup

[Source: Planerugby.com]

The All Blacks have won the Bledisloe Cup for the 20th year after beating the Wallabies 39-37 in Melbourne last night.

It was an incredible victory following a Jordie Barrett try off the back of a highly controversial decision by French referee Mathieu Raynal on the stroke of full-time.

The Wallabies were leading 37-34 and looked to have won the game when Nic White slotted a penalty from halfway in the 77th minute.

However, Bernard Foley was pinged for wasting time with a minute to go, giving the visitors one last chance.

With a penalty advantage, Will Jordan spread it wide and found Barrett in the corner to seal the Bledisloe Cup.

It was a brave comeback by Australia as the All Blacks had taken a 31-13 lead after a double to Samisoni Taukei’aho before an Andrew Kellaway double and Pete Samu try got the Wallabies back into the contest.

Other All Blacks tries were scored by Richie Mo’unga and Will Jordan while Rob Valetini also crossed the tryline for Australia.

The two teams were locked at 10-all at halftime.