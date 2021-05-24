Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Over 1,000 new cases and 12 deaths|Seven-day daily test positivity stands at 26%|Increasing COVID cases and death a concern|Lautoka to have drive-through vaccination tomorrow|67 handed infringement notices for not wearing masks|Long lines for Nadi Airport vaccination drive-through|FTA members told to make informed choices|Massive surge in farmers population|Nukubalavu Village in Savusavu remains closed to all visitors|Nausori Residents praise vaccination drive-through|RFMF to receive sanitisers as COVID-19 fight continues|FNU Vaccination Drive-through deferred|113 deaths in total now as fatalities continue to rise|Seven-day average of new cases continues upward trend|13.4 % of the target population fully vaccinated|Remote monitoring of positive cases|Westpac and Rotary club assist needy families|Food distribution continues in lockdown areas|COVID positive mother shares her experience|Vaccination only way out of the current crisis: FHTA |Economic Recovery Grants to support economic resilience|46 health infringement notices issued|40 people screened in Pacific Harbour|Drive-through screening clinic for Pac Harbour residents|Validation stamp issue causes long haul|
Full Coverage

Rugby

All Blacks training with 14 men to practice red card scenarios

TVNZ
July 21, 2021 5:30 am
[Source: 1News]

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has revealed he has been dishing out red cards training to get his side practising how to play with 14 men to prepare for the upcoming Bledisloe Cup series.

Foster revealed he recently sent Brodie Retallick off the training park last week so they could practice being a man short, much to Retallick’s dismay.

Foster’s approach comes after the All Blacks lost 24-22 to the Wallabies in Brisbane last year in a bizarre match that saw both sides receive a red card.

Article continues after advertisement

A year prior, the All Blacks were also crushed by the Wallabies 47-26 in Perth when Scott Barrett was sent off for a high tackle.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.