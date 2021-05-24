All Blacks training with 14 men to practice red card scenarios

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has revealed he has been dishing out red cards training to get his side practising how to play with 14 men to prepare for the upcoming Bledisloe Cup series.

Foster revealed he recently sent Brodie Retallick off the training park last week so they could practice being a man short, much to Retallick’s dismay.

Foster’s approach comes after the All Blacks lost 24-22 to the Wallabies in Brisbane last year in a bizarre match that saw both sides receive a red card.

A year prior, the All Blacks were also crushed by the Wallabies 47-26 in Perth when Scott Barrett was sent off for a high tackle.