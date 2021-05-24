All Blacks too good for Pumas, tops World Rugby rankings

The All Blacks are back in the realm of World Rugby rankings following a 36-13 win over Argentina.

They are back on top for the first time since 2019 and are 10 points clear of second-placed, South Africa on the Rugby Championship table.

Hoskins Sotutu broke clear of the Pumas defense, creating the pathway to the scoreline.

Patrick Tuipolotu was the beneficiary of this after a snap pass from Ardie Savea, diving over for the opening try within the first six minutes of the match.

Sotutu then assisted in the last two tries before the hooter, setting up tries to TJ Perenara and lock Tupou Vaa’i.

Samisoni Taukei’aho also scored for the All Blacks.