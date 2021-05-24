Home

Rugby

All Blacks to try and remain as top dogs

RNZ
October 2, 2021 3:55 pm
[Source: All blacks]

The All Blacks will try to proclaim their title as top dogs in the Southern Hemisphere when they face South Africa tonight.

The undefeated side has already snatched the Springboks’ world number one ranking and sealed the title last week with victory over the world champions in Townsville in the 100th test between the sides.

Coach Ian Foster says he wants no slip-ups on the Gold Coast before they head to the northern hemisphere for the first time in two seasons.

Article continues after advertisement

South Africa, after successive defeats to Australia, were much closer to their best in the Townsville thriller but still fell short as it came down to a kicking duel.

 

[Source: RNZ]

