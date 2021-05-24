Home

All Blacks thump USA 104-14

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 24, 2021 10:02 am
[Source: Stuff.com]

The All Blacks have thrashed USA 104-14 in their Test match this morning.

A depleted USA side was no match for the three-time world champions as they were missing key players.

The winning margin eclipsed the 74-6 triumph over the US in Chicago in 2014.

Article continues after advertisement

New Zealand ran in 16 tries to two with Will Jordan getting a hat-trick.

Luke Jacobson and Angus Ta’avao each score a double while there were also tries from Ethan de Groot, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo’unga, Quinn Tupaea, Dalton Papalii, Anton Lienert-Brown,

Beauden Barrett, Dane Coles and TJ Perenara.

By halftime, the All Blacks had posted nine tries to lead 59-7 as their speed, accuracy and power proved too difficult for the US players to contain.

