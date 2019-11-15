All Blacks three return home

Three All Blacks will be returning to New Zealand today after the side’s shock loss to Argentina on Saturday.

TVNZ reports that All Blacks head coach Ian Foster confirmed prop Ofa Tuungafasi, loose forward Du’Plessis Kirifi and midfielder Peter Umaga-Jensen were the trio heading back to New Zealand.

Tuungafasi leaves the squad after his season was ended by a three-week suspension for the red card he earned in the All Blacks’ 24-22 loss to the Wallabies in Brisbane just under two weeks ago.

Kirifi and Umaga-Jensen on the other hand depart having ventured to Australia as potential replacement options for Foster.

The All Blacks are on a bye this week while Argentina will be playing the Wallabies at 8:45pm on Saturday.