All Blacks thrash Wallabies to retain Bledisloe Cup

Fiji born Sevu Reece scored a try to help the All Blacks thrash the Wallabies 57-22 to retain the Bledisloe Cup at Eden Park in Auckland.

The left winger picked off an Australian long ball to run 60 metres and score under the posts.

The All Blacks locked-up the Bledisloe Cup for a 19th straight year extending their unbeaten streak over the Wallabies in New Zealand to 27 tests and their run of victories over them at Eden Park to 22.

Ian Fosters men produced a masterclass of attacking rugby to run in eight tries to three and wallop the outmatched Wallabies.

The visitors had a flourish or two of their own, with wing Andrew Kellaway once again impressing with a brace of tries, but they were a distant second in this one, and chasing black jerseys for much of the night.

Rieko Ioane struck first for the All Blacks just a few minutes in with a 75-metre intercept try off Noah Lolesio’s hopeful wide pass, though the Wallabies answered smartly when Lolesio’s crosskick gave wing Kellaway enough time and space to brutally expose McKenzie’s defensive fallibilities.

The best try of the half came just past the first-quarter mark when Akira Ioane broke out from deep off his brother’s nice flat pass and some nice link play from McKenzie put the hard-charging Retallick on a straight run to the line.

It was a sight to see the big lock back doing what he does so well in the open field.

Savea’s too-big-too-strong try, nine minutes later, from a ruck near the line put the All Blacks out by 21-8, but the Wallabies answered on halftime when they stuck with a series of scrums from in front of the posts and were rewarded when halfback Tate McDermott was able to dance across untouched.

Within the opening quarter of an hour the All Blacks had stretched out to 38-15 on the back of a fabulous Codie Taylor try set up by a brilliant break from Aron Smith, a monster 58-metre penalty from McKenzie and a Reece intercept try from 50 metres out.

But the action continued. Taylor had his brace off one of those slick, wide Smith passes and Jordan brought up the half-century with still a quarter of an hour remaining courtesy of some Savea brilliance.

There was time still for Kellaway to add his second and Havili to apply the exclamation point with his team’s eighth try.

All Blacks 57 (R Ioane, B Retallick, A Savea, C Taylor 2, S Reece, W Jordan, D Havili tries; R Mo’unga 5 cons, D McKenzie pen, B Barrett 2 cons)

Wallabies 22 (A Kellaway 2, T McDermott tries; N Lolosio pen, 2 cons)

[Source: stuff.co.nz]